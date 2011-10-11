UPDATE 2-Suncor Edmonton refinery output cut for two weeks

* Output reduced after hydrogen supplier cuts supply

* Idled units operating in safe operating mode (Adds details)

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 11 Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) said on Tuesday that its 135,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, will operate at reduced rates for the next two weeks because of a disruption to its hydrogen supplies.

Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal declined to specify how much refined product will come out of the plant while the company waits for its hydrogen supplier to return deliveries to normal rates.

Seetal said all the idled units are being kept in safe operating mode so they can be restarted quickly when hydrogen supplies return to normal.

She said the company has built up inventory and can make alternative supply arrangements to meet customer needs until the facility returns to normal output. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)