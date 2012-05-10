版本:
Suncor says Ontario refinery operating after upset

CALGARY, Alberta May 10 Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday that its 85,000 barrel a day Sarnia, Ontario, refinery remains in operation following a heat exchanger leak and it expects no impact on production.

