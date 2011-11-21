Suncor reports minor leak at Sarnia, Ontario refinery

NEW YORK, Nov 21 Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU.TO ) reported a minor leak in a naphtha unit at its 85,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a community information alert.

The leak occurred late Sunday evening and warning sirens were activated for southern Sarnia, Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Northern St. Clair. An all clear sounded early Monday morning.

Onsite crew responded to the leak which was reported to minor but further information on the type and quantity is not available.

A representative from Suncor was not immediately available for comment.