Suncor shuts down leaking unit at Sarnia refinery

NEW YORK Nov 21 Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on Monday that it shut a unit at its 85,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario after a small leak was discovered late Sunday night.

"The leak was contained and Suncor began a controlled, safe, shutdown of the affected unit," said Sneh Setal, a spokeswoman for the company who said an investigation was underway to discover the root cause of the incident.

According to an e-mailed alert filed with the community, a minor leak in the naphtha unit occurred late Sunday evening and warning sirens were activated for southern Sarnia, Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Northern St. Clair. An all clear sounded early Monday morning.