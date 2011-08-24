版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 01:39 BJT

Sunoco says Philadelphia crude unit at reduced rates

HOUSTON Aug 24 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) said a crude distillation unit at its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery was running at reduced rates following a Wednesday morning fire.

An early morning fire on the unit was quickly extinguished by the refinery's in-house firefighting team, said Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski.

Sources familiar with refinery operations have told Reuters the 135,000 bpd crude unit was taken out of production following the fire. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

