CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Seven injured in flash fire at Texas crude oil terminal

(Corrects headline, lead to show facility was a terminal, not a refinery)

Aug 12 Several people were hurt on Friday in a flash fire at an crude oil terminal in southeast Texas, the local sheriff said.

Seven workers were injured at the Sunoco Logistics terminal in Nederland, Texas, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Four workers were taken by ground transport to hospitals and three were flown by helicopter to be treated for burns, the sheriff said.

The workers were injured while welding at the terminal, Marcus McLellan, a spokesman for the sheriff's office told 12News.com.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment. Crude oil, condensate, naphtha, base and extract oils are stored at the facility, according to the company.

"We would like to reassure the public that there was no danger to residents who live near the plant," the sheriff's office said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)