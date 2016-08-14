UPDATE 2-Sunoco Logistics sees no impact to Texas terminal ops

(Adds U.S. agency begins investigation, paragraph 3)
HOUSTON Aug 13 A fire on Friday night that
injured seven workers had no significant impact on operations at
Sunoco Logistics' giant crude oil terminal on the Texas
Gulf Coast, a company spokesman said on Saturday.
"This hasn't significantly impacted our operations," said
Sunoco Logistics spokesman Jeffrey Shields by telephone.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration
opened an investigaton into the accident on Saturday, Shields
said. An OSHA spokesman was not available on Saturday.
The seven workers were injured in an apparent flash fire
while constructing piping that will connect new tanks at the
crude oil terminal with a storage capacity of 24 million
barrels.
The workers, all employees of L-Con Inc, which was hired by
Sunoco Logistics to perform the construction work, were welding
when the fire broke out, the company said in a statement.
Three of the workers sustained minor injuries and have been
treated and released from hospitals near Nederland, which is 93
miles (150 km ) east of Houston.
Four workers remain in burn centers in southeast Texas.
Three were flown to hospitals in Houston and Galveston, Texas by
helicopters shortly after being injured.
Crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products are
stored at the Nederland terminal, which is connected to a
6,000-mile pipeline network in the Midwest and along the Gulf
Coast.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Brown and Simon
Cameron-Moore)