Sunoco shuts Marcus Hook CDU, reformer for 2 weeks

 NEW YORK, Oct 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) shut a crude
unit and a reformer at its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery in
Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania for two weeks of work, trading
sources said on Tuesday.
 The work on the reformer was planned, while that on the
crude unit was not, the sources said.
 Sunoco said it did not comment on day-to-day operations at
its refineries.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden
Bentley)

