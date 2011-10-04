Sunoco shuts Marcus Hook CDU, reformer for 2 weeks

NEW YORK, Oct 4 Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) shut a crude unit and a reformer at its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania for two weeks of work, trading sources said on Tuesday.

The work on the reformer was planned, while that on the crude unit was not, the sources said.

Sunoco said it did not comment on day-to-day operations at its refineries. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)