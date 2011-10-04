UPDATE 1-Sunoco shuts Marcus Hook CDU, reformer for 2 weeks

* CDU work was unplanned; reformer work was planned
* Harbor gasoline differentials rose 3.00 cents per gallon
Oct 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) shut a crude unit and
a reformer at its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Marcus
Hook, Pennsylvania for two weeks of work, trading sources said
on Tuesday.
The work on the reformer was planned, while that on the
crude unit was not, the sources said.
Sunoco said it did not comment on day-to-day operations at
its refineries.
New York Harbor gasoline prices rose by 3.00 cents per
gallon to 10.50/11.00 cents over the New York Mercantile
Exchange's November RBOB futures contract as news of the outage
filtered into the market.
Regional distillate markets were modestly stronger as well,
rising by a quarter cent versus the NYMEX heating oil futures
contract for heating oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel.
This outage came on the heels of ConocoPhillips' (COP.N)
decision last week to shut down its 185,000 bpd Trainer,
Pennsylvania, refinery as a prelude to selling the plant.
Conoco started shutting that refinery down last Friday.
