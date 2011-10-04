UPDATE 1-Sunoco shuts Marcus Hook CDU, reformer for 2 weeks

* CDU work was unplanned; reformer work was planned

Oct 4 Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) shut a crude unit and a reformer at its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania for two weeks of work, trading sources said on Tuesday.

The work on the reformer was planned, while that on the crude unit was not, the sources said.

Sunoco said it did not comment on day-to-day operations at its refineries.

New York Harbor gasoline prices rose by 3.00 cents per gallon to 10.50/11.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract as news of the outage filtered into the market.

Regional distillate markets were modestly stronger as well, rising by a quarter cent versus the NYMEX heating oil futures contract for heating oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel.