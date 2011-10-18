Sunoco restarts Marcus Hook cat cracker, other units up Wed

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Q4 earnings per share C$0.58
* Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend
Oct 18 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) restarted the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania after work on the unit, a source familiar with refinery operations said Tuesday.
The crude distillation unit and reforming unit are expected to be back on line by Wednesday, the source said.
The work on the reformer and the FCC unit were planned but the work on the crude unit was not, trade sources said.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by John Picinich)
* Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend
* Clean Energy Fuels -on Feb. 6 signed negotiated note repurchase agreement with one of its directors and significant stockholders, t. Boone pickens
* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments