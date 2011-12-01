版本:
2011年 12月 2日

Sunoco reports disc failure at Markus Hook refinery

Dec 1 Sunoco Inc reported a ruptured disc failure on an ethylene rail car on the Delaware side of its 178,000 barrel-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery on Sunday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"The facility was able to get the disc failure corrected within 15 minutes," the company reported.

