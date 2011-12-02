Sunoco's Philadelphia isomerization on circulation-filing

Dec 2 Sunoco Inc on Friday said it was
putting isomerization unit on circulation at the Girard Point
section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia,
according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution
regulators.
The filing said the unit was put in circulation on Nov. 26.
Circulation involves putting feedstock into the unit and
producing isomerate, which will boost gasoline production.
Sunoco said on Thursday it plans to immediately shut down
its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania ahead of a July 2012 deadline as regional profit
margins outlooks remain glum.