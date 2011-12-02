Sunoco's Philadelphia isomerization on circulation-filing

Dec 2 Sunoco Inc on Friday said it was putting isomerization unit on circulation at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators.

The filing said the unit was put in circulation on Nov. 26.

Circulation involves putting feedstock into the unit and producing isomerate, which will boost gasoline production.

Sunoco said on Thursday it plans to immediately shut down its 178,000 barrel per day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania ahead of a July 2012 deadline as regional profit margins outlooks remain glum.