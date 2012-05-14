UPDATE 1-Sunoco's Philadelphia CDU seen restarting later this week-source

* Girard Point CDU seen up later this week
* Trade sources say Sunoco is selling in the market
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, May 14 Sunoco Inc is still in
the process of repairing the fire-stricken crude distillation
unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Philadelphia, and
expects to start the feed to the unit either Thursday or Friday
this week, a source familiar with refinery operations said on
Monday.
A hole was discovered in the unit where the fire occurred
last Thursday. The CDU is located in the Girard Point section of
the refinery.
A spokesman for Sunoco was not immediately available for
comment.
Trade sources said there is no impact on the physical
gasoline market as the unit is expected to restart shortly.
"Sun is out selling so I guess it's all over," said one
gasoline trader in the New York Harbor.
Talks are currently underway between Sunoco and private
equity firm Carlyle Group for a joint venture to keep the
refinery running.
The plant, the largest in the Northeastern U.S. as well as
the nation's longest continuously operating refinery, is slated
for shutdown at the end of July if no agreement is reached.