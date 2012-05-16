UPDATE 1-Sunoco to restart fire-stricken Philly CDU later Wed

* Sunoco to restart crude unit at Phila refinery * Full rates expected by the weekend, source said By Janet McGurty NEW YORK May 16 Sunoco Inc. will restart the fire-damaged crude unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia later Wednesday, said a trade source familiar with refinery operations. Following a fire last week, the crude unit at the Girard Point section of the refinery was closed after a hole was discovered in the unit. Full rates were expected to be reached by the weekend, according to the trade source. A company spokesman said Sunoco does not discuss daily operations at its refinery. Wholesale cash gasoline prices in the New York Harbor began to slip on Tuesday as Sunoco was seen selling RBOB in the market, according to gasoline traders. However, ultra-low sulfur diesel was slightly lower on Wednesday after news of the plant restart, sources said. Sunoco is in talks with Carlyle Group to keep the refinery running. Sunoco, looking to exit the refining business, has said it will close the refinery at the end of July if no buyer is found. Discussions center around Carlye running the refinery and Sunoco keeping a non-operating in the plant, the largest on the U.S. East Coast and the longest continuously operating refinery in the country.