Sunoco's Philadelphia CDU at full rates by early Sat-trade

NEW YORK May 18 Sunoco Inc's fire-damaged crude distillation unit at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia will reach full rates by late Friday or early Saturday, a trade source familiar with refinery operations said on Friday .

Following a fire at the CDU at the Girard Point section of the refinery last week, a hole was discovered in the unit. The hole was repaired and the CDU restarted on Wednesday, the source said.