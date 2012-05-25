版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 00:46 BJT

Sunoco restarts 2 Phila. refinery units-regulators

NEW YORK May 25 Sunoco Inc. restarted two units at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia after maintenance for repairs, according to the Philadelphia government. The isomerization unit was restarted on Friday, May 18 while the Gulfiner unit was restarted on Monday. A Gulfiner is distillate hydrotreater while isomerization unit improves octane in gasoline.

