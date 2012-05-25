Sunoco restarts 2 Phila. refinery units-regulators

BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
NEW YORK May 25 Sunoco Inc. restarted two units at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia after maintenance for repairs, according to the Philadelphia government. The isomerization unit was restarted on Friday, May 18 while the Gulfiner unit was restarted on Monday. A Gulfiner is distillate hydrotreater while isomerization unit improves octane in gasoline.
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
* Unlimited offer now includes "HD-quality video, 10GB mobile hotspot per line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: