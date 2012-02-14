UPDATE 1-Sunoco Philadelphia refinery back to normal after cuts-source

Feb 14 (Reuters)- - Sunoco Inc has returned its 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery to close to normal rates after they were cut due to a supply problem, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The refinery, which Sunoco had said earlier was ramping up rates to compensate for the closure of its neighboring Marcus Hook refinery, had been running at reduced rates while awaiting a tanker of oil delayed by weather, sources said.

The amount that rates had been reduced was not clear, and a company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Sunoco has said the refinery will be closed if a buyer is not found by July, making it the third refinery in a 12-mile radius to be shut.

Late last year, Sunoco shut Marcus Hook and ConocoPhillips shut its Trainer, Pennsylvania because of poor refining profit margins due to the inability of the plants to run anything but expensive light, sweet crude imported from West Africa and the North Sea.

Earlier this year, Hess Corp. said it was shutting down its joint-venture St. Croix refinery in the Virgin Islands, which recently had been running at 350,000 bpd out of its 500,000 bpd capacity.

Hess had also taken down the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey.

Credit Suisse estimated East Coast refinery margins to be over $11 a barrel last week compared with $7.47 a year ago, based on running the light, sweet crude.

Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, along with Conoco's Bayway refinery, in Linden, New Jersey, has been testing light sweet Bakken crude from North Dakota, which is cheaper to buy but more complex to transport.

During its fourth-quarter conference call, Sunoco confirmed earlier Reuters reports that it had been running small amounts of Bakken crude at its Philadelphia refinery.