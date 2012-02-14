UPDATE 1-Sunoco Philadelphia refinery back to normal after cuts-source

Feb 14 (Reuters)- - Sunoco Inc has returned
its 335,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery to close to
normal rates after they were cut due to a supply problem, a
source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
The refinery, which Sunoco had said earlier was ramping up
rates to compensate for the closure of its neighboring Marcus
Hook refinery, had been running at reduced rates while awaiting
a tanker of oil delayed by weather, sources said.
The amount that rates had been reduced was not clear, and a
company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Sunoco has said the refinery will be closed if a buyer is
not found by July, making it the third refinery in a 12-mile
radius to be shut.
Late last year, Sunoco shut Marcus Hook and ConocoPhillips
shut its Trainer, Pennsylvania because of poor refining
profit margins due to the inability of the plants to run
anything but expensive light, sweet crude imported from West
Africa and the North Sea.
Earlier this year, Hess Corp. said it was shutting
down its joint-venture St. Croix refinery in the Virgin Islands,
which recently had been running at 350,000 bpd out of its
500,000 bpd capacity.
Hess had also taken down the gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking unit at its 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New
Jersey.
Credit Suisse estimated East Coast refinery margins to be
over $11 a barrel last week compared with $7.47 a year ago,
based on running the light, sweet crude.
Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, along with Conoco's Bayway
refinery, in Linden, New Jersey, has been testing light sweet
Bakken crude from North Dakota, which is cheaper to buy but more
complex to transport.
During its fourth-quarter conference call, Sunoco confirmed
earlier Reuters reports that it had been running small amounts
of Bakken crude at its Philadelphia refinery.