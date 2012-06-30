Sunoco restarts two units at Philadelphia refinery-filing

NEW YORK, June 30 Sunoco Inc restarted two units at its the Girard Point section of its Philadelphia refinery after repairs were completed, according to a filing from city environmental regulators on Saturday.

Sunoco restarted the UDex unit on Friday, June 22 after mechanical repairs were completed. It restarted the cumene unit on Monday, June 25.

A UDex unit is a trademarked name for a unit which removes benzene and toluene from gasoline. Cumene is used as a chemical feedstock.