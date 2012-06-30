Sunoco restarts two units at Philadelphia refinery-filing

BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT names Dale Noseworthy CFO
Robert Richardson will continue to serve on board of trustees and as Executive Vice President
NEW YORK, June 30 Sunoco Inc restarted two units at its the Girard Point section of its Philadelphia refinery after repairs were completed, according to a filing from city environmental regulators on Saturday.
Sunoco restarted the UDex unit on Friday, June 22 after mechanical repairs were completed. It restarted the cumene unit on Monday, June 25.
A UDex unit is a trademarked name for a unit which removes benzene and toluene from gasoline. Cumene is used as a chemical feedstock.
* Aetna board of directors doubles quarterly cash dividend, authorizes additional share repurchases
MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion