Sunoco Philadelphia refinery crude unit shut -sources

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
HOUSTON Aug 24 A 135,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit was shut after a Wednesday morning fire at Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) and was extinguished after about 20 minutes, according to the sources. There were no injuries. The crude unit was shut to assess damage and carry out any needed repairs.
A Sunoco spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: