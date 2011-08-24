版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 01:29 BJT

Sunoco Philadelphia refinery crude unit shut -sources

HOUSTON Aug 24 A 135,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit was shut after a Wednesday morning fire at Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) and was extinguished after about 20 minutes, according to the sources. There were no injuries. The crude unit was shut to assess damage and carry out any needed repairs.

A Sunoco spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐