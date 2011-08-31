Sunoco restarting Philadelphia CDU -sources

HOUSTON Aug 31 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) was restarting the crude distillation unit on Wednesday in the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The refinery has also repaired the crude distillation unit in the Point Breeze section of the refinery, and it will restart after the Girard Point CDU completes its return to production, the sources said.

The refinery has returned the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit in the Girard Point section of the refinery to partial production. The FCC will return to full production after the Girard Point CDU completes its restart, according to the sources. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)