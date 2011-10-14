Sunoco restarts Philadelphia hydrotreater-filing

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported the restart of a hydrotreater on Wednesday at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators on Friday.
The hydrotreater was shut due to an electrical problem, the filing said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: