Sunoco restarts Philadelphia hydrotreater-filing

Oct 14 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported the restart of a hydrotreater on Wednesday at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators on Friday.

The hydrotreater was shut due to an electrical problem, the filing said. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)