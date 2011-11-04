版本:
Sunoco reports unit startup at Philadelphia refinery

Nov 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) reported an isomerization unit startup at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed with Philadelphia pollution regulators.

The unit was restarted on Thursday after being shut on Oct. 31 for planned repairs, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

