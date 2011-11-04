版本:
Sunoco restarting FCCU at Point Breeze-regulators

Nov 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) was restarting the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) 868 at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Oct. 29, Philadelphia pollution regulators said on Friday.

"Unit starting up to return to standard operation," the filing said. (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)

