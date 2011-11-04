Sunoco restarting FCCU at Point Breeze-regulators

Nov 4 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) was restarting the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) 868 at the Point Breeze section of its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia on Oct. 29, Philadelphia pollution regulators said on Friday.

"Unit starting up to return to standard operation," the filing said.