Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 23 Sunoco shut down the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Point Breeze section of the 330,000 barrel per day refinery early Monday, according to a source familiar with operations.
There is no restart or repair timeline yet for the unit, the source said.
The refinery is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously plant in the U.S. It was scheduled for closure before Carlyle Group stepped to form a joint venture with Sunoco to keep the refinery open.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: