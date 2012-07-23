版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 02:02 BJT

Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source

NEW YORK, July 23 Sunoco shut down the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Point Breeze section of the 330,000 barrel per day refinery early Monday, according to a source familiar with operations.

There is no restart or repair timeline yet for the unit, the source said.

The refinery is the largest on the East Coast and the longest continuously plant in the U.S. It was scheduled for closure before Carlyle Group stepped to form a joint venture with Sunoco to keep the refinery open.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐