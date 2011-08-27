Sunoco's Girard Point crude unit closed - regulator

NEW YORK Aug 27 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) shut down a crude unit at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia on Wednesday to work on the mercaptan system, according to a filing with city regulators.

The company also shut down unit 859, which was not identified, at the Point Breeze section of the refinery on Thursday, according to filings made with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Air Management Division.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Jackie Frank)

