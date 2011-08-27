Sunoco's Girard Point crude unit closed - regulator

BRIEF-Meijer announces recall of Meijer brand colby cheese,colby jack cheese sold through deli counters
* Meijer Inc - Meijer is announcing a recall of its Meijer brand colby cheese and colby jack cheese sold exclusively through its deli counters
NEW YORK Aug 27 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) shut down a crude unit at the Girard Point section of its 335,000 barrel per day refinery in Philadelphia on Wednesday to work on the mercaptan system, according to a filing with city regulators.
The company also shut down unit 859, which was not identified, at the Point Breeze section of the refinery on Thursday, according to filings made with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Air Management Division.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Jackie Frank)
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: