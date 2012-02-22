Tesoro restarting Washington refinery unit

HOUSTON Feb 22 Tesoro Corp's 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was restarting a process unit on Wednesday that shut down on Tuesday due to a computer malfunction.

The refinery did not expect the malfunction to affect Tesoro's ability to meet its supply commitments, said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.

Barbee declined to identify the unit that malfunctioned. A notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency said the unit shut down because of a process computer problem.