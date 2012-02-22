Tesoro restarting Washington refinery unit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
HOUSTON Feb 22 Tesoro Corp's 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was restarting a process unit on Wednesday that shut down on Tuesday due to a computer malfunction.
The refinery did not expect the malfunction to affect Tesoro's ability to meet its supply commitments, said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.
Barbee declined to identify the unit that malfunctioned. A notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency said the unit shut down because of a process computer problem.
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
