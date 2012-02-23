版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 02:43 BJT

Tesoro says Washington at planned ops after upset

HOUSTON Feb 23 Tesoro Corp's 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington refinery returned to planned operations by Thursday following a unit shutdown and restart, said a company spokeswoman.

A unit at the refinery shut down due to a computer malfunction on Tuesday and was restarted Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐