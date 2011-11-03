Tesoro says Washington refinery will cut use of ANS

HOUSTON Nov 3 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) Chief Executive Greg Goff said on Thursday the company's 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery would cut the use of Alaska North Slope crude oil as it boosts shipments of Bakken crude by rail.

"ANS is a relatively small part of our crude oil supply on the West Coast and I think one of the ways that we intend to lessen the amount of ANS we run is the project to move Bakken crude to Anacortes," Goff said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Tesoro has a railroad loading system under construction that will boost its shipments of Bakken crude from North Dakota to the Anacortes refinery in 2012. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)