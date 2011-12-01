Tesoro: Calif. refinery ops unhurt by high winds

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Dec 1 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday there has been no impact to operations at its California refineries from the high Santa Ana winds blowing for the past 24 hours .
Tesoro operates a 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez and a 96,860-bpd refinery in Wilmington.
Almost 300,000 homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area had no power on Thursday morning as high winds continued to blow across the region, local utilities said.(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition