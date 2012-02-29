Tesoro restarting units at 2 West Coast refineries -sources

HOUSTON Feb 28 Tesoro Corp was restarting units at two West Coast refineries on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with operations at the refineries.

Tesoro's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting units after a two-month planned overhaul.

The company's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery was restarting units shut on Friday for unplanned repairs.