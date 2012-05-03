Tesoro plans to run refineries up to 90 pct in Q2

* Tesoro says plans maintenance at Hawaii, Alaska refineries

NEW YORK, May 3 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp plans to run its seven refineries between 84 percent and 90 percent of total combined crude oil refining capacity in the second quarter of this year, company executives said during a Thursday morning conference call to discuss first quarter earnings.

The refineries located in Hawaii, Alaska, Washington state, California and North Dakota are planned to run between an average of 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 600,000 bpd. The plants have a combined throughput of 666,000 bpd.

The reduced throughput will be due in part to planned overhauls on production units at the company's 93,000 bpd Kapolei, Hawaii, and 68,000 bpd Kenai, Alaska, refineries.

Planned maintenance is already underway at the Hawaii refinery.

The Hawaii refinery has been put up for sale so the company can focus on North American operations and Tesoro expects to have the refinery sold by the middle to end of this year.

Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said the company expects a light schedule of maintenance at its refineries in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Tesoro also plans to begin shipping up to 40,000 bpd in Bakken crude from North Dakota via rail to the company's 120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington, in September, about three months ahead of the previous target date for shipments to begin.

The $50-million project is intended to replace Alaska North Slope crude with oil from the Bakken field.