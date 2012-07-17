Tesoro restarts Los Angeles-area refinery FCCU

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
HOUSTON, July 17 Tesoro Corp's restart of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Los Angeles-area refinery sent cash gasoline differentials down by 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday, traders said.
Tesoro has been conducting planned work at its 103,800 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery. The company did not specify which units were undergoing work, but traders said on Tuesday that the FCC taken down last week had been restarted, pressuring L.A. CARBOB differentials down.
L.A. CARBOB was seen done at 4.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Tuesday, down from 8 cents over on Monday.
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high