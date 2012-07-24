Xx Tesoro says maintenance under way at Golden Eagle refinery

HOUSTON, July 24 Planned work was under way at Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco-area refinery, a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The company did not specify which unit or units were undergoing maintenance at the Golden Eagle plant in Martinez, California.

A notification submitted Monday to the Contra Costa County hazardous materials office in the area reported a "major unit startup" at the refinery.