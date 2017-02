HOUSTON Aug 3 Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 93,500 barrel per day (bpd) Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery won't return to production before Friday, the Pacific Business News reported on Wednesday.

The refinery shut down on Tuesday night due to a power outage, Tesoro has said.

A local refinery spokesman told the Pacific Business News the refinery's crude unit would not be back in operation before Friday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)