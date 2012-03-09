版本:
Tesoro reports unit shut down at Kapolei, HI, facility

March 9 Tesoro Corp on Friday reported unit shutdown due to a power dip at its Kapolei, Hawaii, facility, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident occurred around 21:26 pm local time on Wednesday and there were nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions, the filing said.

Tesoro operates a 93,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii.

