Tesoro restarting SF Bay refinery after power outage -county

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HOUSTON, March 8 Tesoro Corp's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, was restarting on Thursday following a plant wide power outage, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.
The power outage struck at about 9 p.m. Wednesday Pacific Time (0500 GMT Thursday), according to the Hazardous Materials Office. The refinery began restarting major units at 4 a.m. Pacific Time (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
When asked earlier on Thursday if notices of chemical releases filed with the county were related to a the restart following planned maintenance at the refinery, Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said unspecified units at the refinery were undergoing planned maintenance.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.