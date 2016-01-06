Tesoro says startup activities continue at its San Francisco-area refinery

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
HOUSTON Jan 6 Startup activities at Tesoro Corp.'s 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery near San Francisco have entered a third day following a power outage on Jan. 2, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
The outage, which resulted in a shutdown of multiple units, supported San Francisco CARBOB prices this week which rose roughly 2.5 cents this week to a 37.5-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX. Prices had been stangant for the past few weeks.
Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of Tesoro's refinery near Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment