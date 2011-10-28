Tesoro says S.F. Bay refinery units back after outage

Oct 28 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Friday that units at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, affected by a partial power outage have returned to production.

The units were restarted in the hours following the late Wednesday power outage, said Tesoro spokesman Mike Marcy.

"They have been operating normally ever since," he said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)