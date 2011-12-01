Tesoro: Unit still offline at SF Bay area refinery

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Dec 1 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday an unspecified unit was still offline at its 166,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California.
The larger of two crude distillation units at the refinery shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning,, said sources familiar with refinery operations,
The cause of a release at the refinery was still under investigation, company spokeswoman Tina Barbee said.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition