Tesoro says Salt Lake refinery fire quickly put out

BRIEF-AV Homes reports Q4 EPS $0.68
* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
HOUSTON Feb 17 Tesoro Corp said a small fire was quickly extinguished on Friday morning in the crude distillation unit of its 57,500-barrels-per-day Salt Lake City refinery.
"There were no injuries and all personnel have been accounted for," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The equipment involved has been safely shut down and secured."
A Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman said the fire was completely handled by Tesoro refinery firefighters.
* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* RH announces $300 million share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hi-Crush Partners LP announces primary offering of common units