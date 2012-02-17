Tesoro says Salt Lake refinery fire quickly put out

HOUSTON Feb 17 Tesoro Corp said a small fire was quickly extinguished on Friday morning in the crude distillation unit of its 57,500-barrels-per-day Salt Lake City refinery.

"There were no injuries and all personnel have been accounted for," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The equipment involved has been safely shut down and secured."

A Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman said the fire was completely handled by Tesoro refinery firefighters.