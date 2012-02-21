版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 01:12 BJT

Tesoro says Salt Lake City refinery ops normal

HOUSTON Feb 21 Tesoro Corp's 57,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Salt Lake City refinery was operating normally on Monday following a Friday fire, a company spokeswoman said.

"All necessary repairs have been made to equipment involved in the small fire at Tesoro's Salt Lake City refinery and operations are running normally," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.

While Tesoro has declined to identify the unit affected by the brief blaze on a pump, West Coast refined products markets trade sources said the refinery's crude distillation unit was taken out of production due to the fire.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐