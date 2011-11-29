Tesoro SF Bay refinery large crude unit shut -sources

HOUSTON Nov 28 The larger of two crude distillation units at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, was shut due to a malfunction on Monday morning, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The 120,000 bpd No. 50 CDU was shut due a problem on the fractionator tower, the sources said. The CDU was already scheduled to undergo a month of planned work beginning late December.

A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the crude unit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)