Tesoro says overhauling L.A. refinery units

HOUSTON, June 6 Tesoro Corp said Wednesday that it was overhauling units at its 97,000 barrels per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California.

Tesoro did not identify the units being overhauled or how long the work would last.

