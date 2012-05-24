版本:
2012年 5月 24日 星期四

UPDATE 1-Tesoro says L.A.-area workers ratify contract

NEW YORK May 24 Refinery workers at Tesoro Corp's 97,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in Wilmington, California, near Los Angeles, ratified the company's contract offer, Tesoro said on Thursday.

The workers, represented by the United Steelworkers union, had authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike last month after talks broke down with the company.

Tesoro said this was the fifth of its six refineries to accept a new contract. The company said it continues to bargain with the union at its 166,000 bpd Martinez, California, refinery.

