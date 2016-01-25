UPDATE 1-Tesoro finishes unplanned maintenance at Wilmington refinery in L.A.

(Adds trades and pricing information to the final paragraph.)

HOUSTON Jan 25 Tesoro Corp. on Monday said it had completed unplanned maintenance over the weekend at the Wilmington portion of its refinery in Los Angeles, California.

The refiner resumed normal operations on Jan. 23, a spokesman said.

The nature of the work was unclear.

Los Angeles CARBOB differentials for the first pipeline cycle of February were at a 1-cent a gallon premium to the March NYMEX RBOB contract on Monday, while any-month February barrels traded at a 19-cent and 19.25-cent a gallon premium to the March futures contract. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)