UPDATE 1-Tesoro finishes unplanned maintenance at Wilmington refinery in L.A.

HOUSTON Jan 25 Tesoro Corp. on Monday
said it had completed unplanned maintenance over the weekend at
the Wilmington portion of its refinery in Los Angeles,
California.
The refiner resumed normal operations on Jan. 23, a spokesman
said.
The nature of the work was unclear.
Los Angeles CARBOB differentials for the first pipeline
cycle of February were at a 1-cent a gallon premium to the March
NYMEX RBOB contract on Monday, while any-month February barrels
traded at a 19-cent and 19.25-cent a gallon premium to the March
futures contract.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)