版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 21日 星期一 04:12 BJT

Tesoro L.A. refinery unit malfunctions-filing

HOUSTON Nov 20 A refinery unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 97,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

The notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency did not identify the unit involved, but Tesoro has been performing planned overhauls of production units at the refinery since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐