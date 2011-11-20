Tesoro L.A. refinery unit malfunctions-filing

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Nov 20 A refinery unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 97,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.
The notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency did not identify the unit involved, but Tesoro has been performing planned overhauls of production units at the refinery since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.