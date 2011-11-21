Tesoro says work complete at Wilmington refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Nov 21 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Monday the maintenance work on unspecified units have been completed at its 96,860 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.

The refinery was undergoing scheduled maintenance work on certain units for the past few weeks. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)