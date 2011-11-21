版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 21日 星期一 23:41 BJT

Tesoro says work complete at Wilmington refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Nov 21 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Monday the maintenance work on unspecified units have been completed at its 96,860 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.

The refinery was undergoing scheduled maintenance work on certain units for the past few weeks. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐