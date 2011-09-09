Tesoro restores power at Wilmington, CA, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database
Sept 9 Tesoro Petroleum Corp (TSO.N) said on
Friday power had been successfully restored at its 96,860
barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington,
California following a Thursday morning power interruption.
"Operations are ramping up to targeted (unspecified)
pre-outage levels," Tesoro spokesman Mike Marcy said in an
email.
The company also said the outage at the refinery was not
related to the outage that occurred later on Thursday in the
San Diego area.
The refinery experienced a power outage late on Thursday
morning due to an equipment failure at an off-site Los Angeles
Dept. of Water and Power receiving station. That outage
impacted several refinery units. [ID:nWNAB5144]
