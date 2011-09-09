Tesoro restores power at Wilmington, CA, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Sept 9 Tesoro Petroleum Corp (TSO.N) said on Friday power had been successfully restored at its 96,860 barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California following a Thursday morning power interruption.

"Operations are ramping up to targeted (unspecified) pre-outage levels," Tesoro spokesman Mike Marcy said in an email.

The company also said the outage at the refinery was not related to the outage that occurred later on Thursday in the San Diego area.

The refinery experienced a power outage late on Thursday morning due to an equipment failure at an off-site Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power receiving station. That outage impacted several refinery units. [ID:nWNAB5144] (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)