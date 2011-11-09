Tesoro reports planned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery

BRIEF-Perceptron announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Perceptron Inc qtrly revenue $21.8 million versus $17.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Tesoro Corp on Wednesday reported planned flaring at its 96,860 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The flaring would take place from Nov. 10-16, the company said in a notice with South Coast Air Quality Management District. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* YRC Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full-year results for 2016
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016