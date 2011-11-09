Tesoro reports planned flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )

Nov 9 Tesoro Corp on Wednesday reported planned flaring at its 96,860 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The flaring would take place from Nov. 10-16, the company said in a notice with South Coast Air Quality Management District. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)