UPDATE 1-Three Texas City refineries hit by power blip

* BP says Texas City operations unaffected by blip

* Valero says main production units in operation

(Wraps together earlier stories on power interruption, adds company comments, details, background)

HOUSTON, Aug 25 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N), Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) refineries in Texas City, Texas, were hit by a brief power interruption on Thursday morning, according to company and government officials.

Operations at Texas City's largest refinery - BP's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) plant - were unaffected by the power spike, sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters.

The BP refinery is the nation's fifth largest.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

Power has been restored and all main production units were in operation at Valero's 225,000 bpd refinery after a brief power interruption by 12 p.m. CDT Thursday (1700 GMT), a company spokesman said.

Marathon said its 76,000 bpd refinery was also hit by a brief power interruption on Thursday morning, but declined to discuss the impact on operations at the refinery.

The power blip affected all the refineries "to some degree," said Texas City Emergency Management Director Bruce Clawson.

An alert to Texas City residents said the flaring was "ongoing and very visible" at 11 a.m. CDT.

Texas City, located about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Houston, is home to 2.7 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

Prices for conventional gasoline and diesel gained 0.75 cent per gallon in the Gulf Coast refined products market due to Thursday's power spike at the Texas City refineries.

Thursday's power interruption was because an unidentified industrial customer had a fault which caused a dip in voltage on the transmission system, according to Texas-New Mexico Power, the electrical power delivery company in Texas City.

"Our equipment was OK," said Frederick Bermudez, spokesman for Texas-New Mexico Power. "We don't have any ongoing outages as a result of the incident."

In April, a short circuit on Texas-New Mexico's Texas City lines due to a build-up of refinery pollution and dirt knocked the BP plant out of full production for about three months.

The Valero and Marathon plants were also affected by the April outage, but recovered much more quickly.

